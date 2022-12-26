How We SurviveThe Transistor at 75My EconomyI've Always Wondered ...This Is Uncomfortable

2022: The year prices rose
Dec 26, 2022

People shop on a busy market street Istanbul, Turkey where the inflation rate topped 85.5% in October, the highest level in 25 years. Photo by Chris McGrath/Getty Images
From the BBC World Service: Today we look back at some of the stories we've covered this year, from economic pressures in Greece and Turkey to the death of Queen Elizabeth II. It was a period in which war in Ukraine and post-COVID supply chain problems caused rising inflation around the world. Turkey was already grappling with higher prices, so we traveled to the country to get a sense of the impact on household budgets.

