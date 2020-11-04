Nov 4, 2020
No verdict yet in the presidential election — but new thinking on markets, stimulus
Share Now on:
HTML EMBED:
COPY
Is there enough information for companies and market participants to start repositioning themselves? Plus, a win for Uber and Lyft in California. And, what kind of money might be spent in post-election legal fights.
Subscribe on
Segments From this episode
The thinking around future U.S. economic policy, given the election results so far
Ian Bremmer, president of the political risk consultancy Eurasia Group, has more.
What the market wanted was more certainty. Early election results have so far given investors the opposite.
Mohamed El-Erian, Allianz chief economic advisor, said seesaw action comes as investors reverse expectations for a Democratic sweep of the White House and Congress.
Uber, Lyft prevail to keep California workers independent
Marketplace's Nova Safo reports.
Campaign spending could continue long after Election Day
Nearly $14 billion will be spent by the parties and campaigns this year, according to the Center for Responsive Politics. That’s more than double what was spent in 2016.
LISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE
The team
David Brancaccio Host
Nicole Childers Executive Producer
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director