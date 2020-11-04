Elections 2020Economic Anxiety Index®Business of VotingMake Me Smart DailyFast-Track Vaccines

No verdict yet in the presidential election — but new thinking on markets, stimulus
Nov 4, 2020

Is there enough information for companies and market participants to start repositioning themselves? Plus, a win for Uber and Lyft in California. And, what kind of money might be spent in post-election legal fights.

The thinking around future U.S. economic policy, given the election results so far

Ian Bremmer, president of the political risk consultancy Eurasia Group, has more.
What the market wanted was more certainty. Early election results have so far given investors the opposite.

Mohamed El-Erian, Allianz chief economic advisor, said seesaw action comes as investors reverse expectations for a Democratic sweep of the White House and Congress.
Uber, Lyft prevail to keep California workers independent

Marketplace's Nova Safo reports.
Elections 2020

Campaign spending could continue long after Election Day

by Mitchell Hartman
Nov 4, 2020
Nearly $14 billion will be spent by the parties and campaigns this year, according to the Center for Responsive Politics. That’s more than double what was spent in 2016.
Jeff Kowalsky/AFP via Getty Images
The team

David Brancaccio Host
Nicole Childers Executive Producer
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director
