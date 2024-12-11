2 in 5 Americans now bet on sports
Share Now on:
HTML EMBED:
COPY
Americans are projected to bet $150 billion on sports this year. What's driving this explosive growth?
get the podcast
Segments From this episode
BLS changes procedures for releasing information, data
The Bureau of Labor Statistics has announced new procedures for releasing data after a series of mistakes this year. The new policies were recommended in a review released yesterday.
CFPB's Rohit Chopra on seeking data sale limits
Sensitive information like Social Security numbers, salaries and credit scores are sold by data brokers to the highest bidder — maybe it’s a bank or maybe a scammer. Now, the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau wants to crack down. We hear more, courtesy of today’s “Marketplace Tech” episode.
What's behind America's sports betting boom
Forty percent of Americans now say they bet on sports.
The team
David Brancaccio Host
Leanna Byrne Host, BBC
Kelly Silvera Executive Producer
Meredith Garretson Morbey Senior Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer
Ariana Rosas Producer
Nic Perez Director/Producer
Dylan Miettinen Digital Producer
John Bruington Media Producer
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Brian Allison Technical Director
James Graham Producer, BBC
Jo Critcher Producer, BBC
Naomi Rainey Producer, BBC