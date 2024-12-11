Adventures in HousingI've Always Wondered ...My EconomyTrump's Second Term

Loading...

0:00
0% played
It's Discount Week! 🎁 Pick up new Marketplace gear at a discount when you donate today! Get My Gear!
Support Marketplace Morning Report
Marketplace Shop
ABOUT SHOW
2 in 5 Americans now bet on sports
Dec 11, 2024

2 in 5 Americans now bet on sports

Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
Aaron M. Sprecher/Getty Images
Americans are projected to bet $150 billion on sports this year. What's driving this explosive growth?

Segments From this episode

BLS changes procedures for releasing information, data

by Nancy Marshall-Genzer

The Bureau of Labor Statistics has announced new procedures for releasing data after a series of mistakes this year. The new policies were recommended in a review released yesterday.

Listen Now
Share Now on:

CFPB's Rohit Chopra on seeking data sale limits

by Meghan McCarty Carino

Sensitive information like Social Security numbers, salaries and credit scores are sold by data brokers to the highest bidder — maybe it’s a bank or maybe a scammer. Now, the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau wants to crack down. We hear more, courtesy of today’s “Marketplace Tech” episode.

Listen Now
Share Now on:

What's behind America's sports betting boom

by Sabri Ben-Achour and Alex Schroeder
Dec 11, 2024
Forty percent of Americans now say they bet on sports.
Technology has aided sports betting's recent growth, said The Economist's Alice Fulwood.
Aaron M. Sprecher/Getty Images
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE

The team

David Brancaccio Host
Leanna Byrne Host, BBC
Kelly Silvera Executive Producer
Meredith Garretson Morbey Senior Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer
Ariana Rosas Producer
Nic Perez Director/Producer
Dylan Miettinen Digital Producer
John Bruington Media Producer
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Brian Allison Technical Director
James Graham Producer, BBC
Jo Critcher Producer, BBC
Naomi Rainey Producer, BBC

Latest Episodes From Our Shows

8:13 AM PST
7:13
3:04 AM PST
14:13
Dec 10, 2024
29:52
Dec 10, 2024
43:26
Nov 19, 2024
32:24
Nov 12, 2024
15:26
Oct 24, 2024
36:20
How Juan Soto scored a record $765 million deal with the Mets
How Juan Soto scored a record $765 million deal with the Mets
Empty nesters own some prime real estate. And they don't seem very interested in leaving it.
Empty nesters own some prime real estate. And they don't seem very interested in leaving it.
Lost Doge: A crypto millionaire finds his way back after Trump victory, but might pay dearly
Lost Doge: A crypto millionaire finds his way back after Trump victory, but might pay dearly
"Damaged goods": Being unemployed for months takes a toll.
"Damaged goods": Being unemployed for months takes a toll.