01/05/2018: The biggest stock market debut in history inches closer

(Global Edition) From the BBC World Service ... For years, stock exchanges around the world have been jockeying to attract the potential public stock market debut of Saudi Arabia's state-owned oil company Aramco. Today, a key legal hurdle was passed, inching the estimated $100 billion listing, expected to be the biggest in history, closer to a reality. Afterwards: we're only five days into 2018 and yet markets around the world, from Tokyo to London to New York, are hitting record highs. What’s behind the rally, and can it last? Then, around 58 billion disposable coffee cups are used worldwide every year, creating mountains of waste. A U.K. government committee report out today is calling for a 25 pence ($0.34) "latte levy" on disposable cups. Will British coffee addicts stage a revolt?