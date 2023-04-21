The Uncertain HourFinancially InclinedTake our Econ 101 Crash CourseI've Always Wondered ...

$15 million of gold goes missing in heist at Toronto airport
Apr 21, 2023

$15 million of gold goes missing in heist at Toronto airport

Getty Images
From the BBC World Service: Canadian police are investigating a $15 million gold heist at Toronto Pearson International Airport. We'll hear from the person who broke the story, Brian Lilley, a columnist for the Toronto Sun newspaper. Plus, how would you feel about floating through the stratosphere with the finest selection of French food and wine? That's the aim of one company as the BBC's Chantal Hartle explains. And the increased cost of celebrating Eid in Egypt this weekend. We hear from the BBC's Yolande Knell.

The team

David Brancaccio Host
Leanna Byrne Host, BBC
Kelly Silvera Executive Producer
Meredith Garretson Senior Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Ariana Rosas Producer/Director
Jarrett Dang Digital Producer
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Nick Esposito Media Producer
James Graham Producer, BBC
Jo Critcher Producer, BBC
Olie D'Albertanson Producer, BBC

