$15 million of gold goes missing in heist at Toronto airport

From the BBC World Service: Canadian police are investigating a $15 million gold heist at Toronto Pearson International Airport. We'll hear from the person who broke the story, Brian Lilley, a columnist for the Toronto Sun newspaper. Plus, how would you feel about floating through the stratosphere with the finest selection of French food and wine? That's the aim of one company as the BBC's Chantal Hartle explains. And the increased cost of celebrating Eid in Egypt this weekend. We hear from the BBC's Yolande Knell.