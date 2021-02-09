Feb 9, 2021
How raising the minimum wage would affect the U.S. economy
Share Now on:
HTML EMBED:
COPY
According to the nonpartisan Congressional Budget Office. Its new report says a $15 federal minimum wage would reduce poverty but cost the U.S. jobs. Plus, dispelling the worry that a third round of COVID relief will produce inflation. And, a Tennessee high school program aims to get more women into the auto repair field.
Segments From this episode
There are worries that a third COVID relief package for the U.S. economy will lead to inflation
Jeffrey Cleveland, chief economist at Payden & Rygel, however, is not concerned about "overheating" — that is, pumping in too much stimulus during a recovery and therefore producing inflation as demand ratchets up. Here's how he sees it: "The economy is not running hot at present. Inflation, by all measures, is still very low," Cleveland said. "We've been hearing this story, I think, for decades that the economy was on the cusp of overheating, and that would lead to higher inflation. And we haven't seen that inflation, that worrisome inflation, materialize. So I think perhaps down the road these are issues that people should wrestle with, but fears of overshooting and overheating are premature."
$15 minimum wage would reduce poverty but cut jobs, CBO says
The CBO report says a $15 minimum wage would pull 900,000 people out of poverty but cost almost 1.5 million jobs.
Training program drives more women to become auto mechanics
One Tennessee high school is persevering with its automotive program, even during the pandemic
The team
David Brancaccio Host
Nicole Childers Executive Producer
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Jay Siebold Engineer
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director