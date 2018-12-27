California wildfire recovery brings renewed attention to home fireproofing

December 27, 2018

(U.S. Edition) New data out of China on Thursday morning took note of an apparent lesser demand for Chinese goods from both consumers and foreign buyers. Chinese officials are also stating that face-to-face meetings with the U.S. regarding the ongoing trade dispute will be happening in January. We look at what the data means. We then check out the Ford F-150, the top selling vehicle in the U.S. that shows no signs of slowing down during the holidays. Finally, we look into the post-fire recovery in California, which is leading many people to examine the best way to rebuild … which includes considering fire-resistant materials and techniques. Today's show is sponsored by Indeed, Selligent and Wasabi Technologies.