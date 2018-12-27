close

Marketplace Morning Report

with David Brancaccio

California wildfire recovery brings renewed attention to home fireproofing

December 27, 2018

(U.S. Edition) New data out of China on Thursday morning took note of an apparent lesser demand for Chinese goods from both consumers and foreign buyers. Chinese officials are also stating that face-to-face meetings with the U.S. regarding the ongoing trade dispute will be happening in January. We look at what the data means. We then check out the Ford F-150, the top selling vehicle in the U.S. that shows no signs of slowing down during the holidays. Finally, we look into the post-fire recovery in California, which is leading many people to examine the best way to rebuild … which includes considering fire-resistant materials and techniques. Today's show is sponsored by IndeedSelligent and Wasabi Technologies. 

David Brancaccio
About the Show

News happens while you sleep. Marketplace Morning Report gives you a head start on the day. Throughout the morning, host David Brancaccio shares the latest on markets, money, jobs and innovation, providing the context you need to make the smartest decisions. And from London, host Anu Anand presents Marketplace Morning Report from BBC World Service to bring you up to speed as the global economy shifts. It's the world perspective you need, from two trusted sources.