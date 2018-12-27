close

DEADLINE: DECEMBER 31 Your donation will be matched DOLLAR FOR DOLLAR when you become a Marketplace Investor today. Your support matters - don't miss out!

DONATE NOW
DownloadDownload

Marketplace Morning Report

with David Brancaccio

Toy-lending libraries are making their return

December 27, 2018

(Markets Edition) We start out with unpacking the down-and-up market activity this week, with U.S. markets opening down Thursday. This comes after a week of swings, where we witnessed the worst Christmas Eve since the recession, only for a 1,000-point Dow rebound on Wednesday. Economist Diane Swonk joined us to help sort out what this all means. Then, Amazon's third annual Digital Day is approaching, where the company offers huge discounts on its content. It's also a signal that the race to get people propriety content is in full swing. Also, we take a look at toy-lending libraries ... remember those? They were common in bigger cities, then seemed to phase out. Now, they are making a comeback. Today's show is sponsored by IndeedSelligent and Wasabi Technologies. 

Listen to the episode
Download

From this Episode

Browse the Show
David Brancaccio
Brancaccio david

About the Show

News happens while you sleep. Marketplace Morning Report gives you a head start on the day. Throughout the morning, host David Brancaccio shares the latest on markets, money, jobs and innovation, providing the context you need to make the smartest decisions. And from London, host Anu Anand presents Marketplace Morning Report from BBC World Service to bring you up to speed as the global economy shifts. It's the world perspective you need, from two trusted sources.