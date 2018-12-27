Toy-lending libraries are making their return

December 27, 2018

(Markets Edition) We start out with unpacking the down-and-up market activity this week, with U.S. markets opening down Thursday. This comes after a week of swings, where we witnessed the worst Christmas Eve since the recession, only for a 1,000-point Dow rebound on Wednesday. Economist Diane Swonk joined us to help sort out what this all means. Then, Amazon's third annual Digital Day is approaching, where the company offers huge discounts on its content. It's also a signal that the race to get people propriety content is in full swing. Also, we take a look at toy-lending libraries ... remember those? They were common in bigger cities, then seemed to phase out. Now, they are making a comeback. Today's show is sponsored by Indeed, Selligent and Wasabi Technologies.