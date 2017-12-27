12/27/17: Obama's social media warning

(Global Edition) From the BBC World Service ... Throughout the year, we've been reporting on increasing efforts by both the U.S. and the international community to curb North Korea's nuclear ambitions by punishing the country economically. Now, the U.S. has placed sanctions on two North Korean officials for their role in the country's missile program. Afterwards, former President Barack Obama sat down with Prince Harry for a rare interview. He issued a warning about the dangers of social media echo chambers. Then, the shift away from using cash in day-to-day transactions has been gathering pace in places from sub-Saharan Africa to Sweden — but nowhere is the transformation happening faster than in China. A trip to the eastern city of Hanzhou reveals just how quickly China's cashless revolution is occurring.