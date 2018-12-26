When the markets are down, but the economy is up

Today is the first day of trading after a very sharp fall in markets — it was the worst Christmas Eve ever for several indices. But several economic indicators related to consumer spending and unemployment are still strong. We'll explore why there's such a disconnect. Afterwards, we'll discuss why Japan has decided to withdraw from the International Whaling Commission, and then we'll look at how the Trump administration's move to loosen methane rules will affect the methane-reduction market.