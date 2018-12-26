close

DEADLINE: DECEMBER 31 Your donation will be matched DOLLAR FOR DOLLAR when you become a Marketplace Investor today. Your support matters - don't miss out!

DONATE NOW
DownloadDownload

Marketplace Morning Report

with David Brancaccio

When the markets are down, but the economy is up

December 26, 2018

Today is the first day of trading after a very sharp fall in markets — it was the worst Christmas Eve ever for several indices. But several economic indicators related to consumer spending and unemployment are still strong. We'll explore why there's such a disconnect. Afterwards, we'll discuss why Japan has decided to withdraw from the International Whaling Commission, and then we'll look at how the Trump administration's move to loosen methane rules will affect the methane-reduction market. Today's show is sponsored by Indeed and Navy Federal Credit Union.

Listen to the episode
Download

From this Episode

Browse the Show
David Brancaccio
Brancaccio david

About the Show

News happens while you sleep. Marketplace Morning Report gives you a head start on the day. Throughout the morning, host David Brancaccio shares the latest on markets, money, jobs and innovation, providing the context you need to make the smartest decisions. And from London, host Anu Anand presents Marketplace Morning Report from BBC World Service to bring you up to speed as the global economy shifts. It's the world perspective you need, from two trusted sources.