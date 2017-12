12/26/2017: The U.S. is getting an economic demotion

(Markets Edition) The global economy is shifting, with countries once considered "developing economies" replacing western ones as the strongest players in the marketplace. We'll take a look at which countries are moving up in the rankings — and which ones are moving down. Afterwards, we'll discuss how a pilot shortage in the U.S. means more lucrative opportunities for those who want to become one.