Forget bulls and bears, it’s a grinch market

December 25, 2018

U.S. markets have had a terrible month, an extra terrible week and a nasty yesterday. The reasons are many, but a big one is that the markets reacted strongly to President Donald Trump's attacks on the Federal Reserve. We take a look at why the Fed exists in the first place and the role it plays in the U.S. economy. Plus, if it seems like there are more Christmas movies than ever this year, that’s because there are. We look at the reason why (hint: they are highly lucrative). Today's show is sponsored by Indeed and Alliance for Lifetime Income.

