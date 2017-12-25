DownloadDownload

12/25/2017: The long year ahead for chain restaurants

(Markets Edition) The restaurant industry has been struggling, and the year ahead looks bleak too, according to reports. To stay competitive, the restaurant chain Chili's is slashing the number of items on its menu by 40 percent. We'll talk about their new strategy, and explore some of the reasons restaurant traffic has been down. Afterwards, we'll look at whether SpongeBob's Broadway debut will be a success, and then check out a new lab at Georgia Tech that will allow users to control miniature robots remotely — a move that could open up the field to researchers and low-income students alike.

News happens while you sleep. Marketplace Morning Report gives you a head start on the day. Throughout the morning, host David Brancaccio shares the latest on markets, money, jobs and innovation, providing the context you need to make the smartest decisions. And from London, host Anu Anand presents Marketplace Morning Report from BBC World Service to bring you up to speed as the global economy shifts. It's the world perspective you need, from two trusted sources.