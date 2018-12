As the off-again, on-again partial government shutdown looms, we ask, "Who's 'essential,' and who's 'non-essential'?" Prognosticators say the U.S. GDP will shrink next year. Plus, Marketplace Tech host Molly Wood drops in to break down Facebook's recent privacy scandal, the latest of many. Today's show is sponsored by the Michigan Economic Development Corporation and Navy Federal Credit Union .

