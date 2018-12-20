Making good on that return policy

December 20, 2018

After the Fed’s decision to raise interest rates yesterday, we look at why — in such a strong economy with inflation so low — the hike was necessary. Plus, we’re wrapping up our Divided Decade coverage for the year. Today, we look at the not-so-lucky Americans who graduated into the recession in 2008. How are they faring today? And finally, National Returns Day, the peak day for returning gifts via UPS, arrived before Christmas for the first time. Today's show is sponsored by Orvis and Alliance for Lifetime Income.