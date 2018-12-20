DownloadDownload

Making good on that return policy

December 20, 2018

After the Fed’s decision to raise interest rates yesterday, we look at why — in such a strong economy with inflation so low — the hike was necessary. Plus, we’re wrapping up our Divided Decade coverage for the year. Today, we look at the not-so-lucky Americans who graduated into the recession in 2008. How are they faring today? And finally, National Returns Day, the peak day for returning gifts via UPS, arrived before Christmas for the first time. Today's show is sponsored by Orvis and Alliance for Lifetime Income.  

News happens while you sleep. Marketplace Morning Report gives you a head start on the day. Throughout the morning, host David Brancaccio shares the latest on markets, money, jobs and innovation, providing the context you need to make the smartest decisions. And from London, host Anu Anand presents Marketplace Morning Report from BBC World Service to bring you up to speed as the global economy shifts. It's the world perspective you need, from two trusted sources.