How Spider-Man crashed the trade war

The chairman of the Fed "felt" the market when it decided to raise interest rates this week but not enough, it seems. China, an IRL superpower, lauds the late Stan Lee at a World Trade Organization meeting. Errant drones shut down a busy airport in London. And in 2019, millennials will outnumber baby boomers. How will the younger set's consumer habits shape the future economy? Today's show is sponsored by Orvis , Alliance for Lifetime Income and Indeed .

David Brancaccio About the Show

News happens while you sleep. Marketplace Morning Report gives you a head start on the day. Throughout the morning, host David Brancaccio shares the latest on markets, money, jobs and innovation, providing the context you need to make the smartest decisions. And from London, host Anu Anand presents Marketplace Morning Report from BBC World Service to bring you up to speed as the global economy shifts. It's the world perspective you need, from two trusted sources.