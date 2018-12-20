How Spider-Man crashed the trade war
December 20, 2018
The chairman of the Fed "felt" the market when it decided to raise interest rates this week but not enough, it seems. China, an IRL superpower, lauds the late Stan Lee at a World Trade Organization meeting. Errant drones shut down a busy airport in London. And in 2019, millennials will outnumber baby boomers. How will the younger set's consumer habits shape the future economy? Today's show is sponsored by Orvis, Alliance for Lifetime Income and Indeed.