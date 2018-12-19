Mock it all you want. Blackberry has staying power.

On Wednesday, the Fed will decide on whether to raise the interest rate for the fourth time this year or take the president's suggestion and "feel the market," but what does either move mean for the average consumer? A decade after the subprime mortgage crisis triggered the Great Recession, rising home prices coupled with lower sales signal a not-as-calamitous slowdown. Facebook faces another privacy scandal. Plus, remember the Blackberry? Well, it never really left. Today's show is sponsored by Orvis and Navy Federal Credit Union.