Marketplace Morning Report

with David Brancaccio

Mock it all you want. Blackberry has staying power.

December 19, 2018

On Wednesday, the Fed will decide on whether to raise the interest rate for the fourth time this year or take the president's suggestion and "feel the market," but what does either move mean for the average consumer? A decade after the subprime mortgage crisis triggered the Great Recession, rising home prices coupled with lower sales signal a not-as-calamitous slowdown. Facebook faces another privacy scandal. Plus, remember the Blackberry? Well, it never really left. Today's show is sponsored by Orvis  and Navy Federal Credit Union.

David Brancaccio
About the Show

News happens while you sleep. Marketplace Morning Report gives you a head start on the day. Throughout the morning, host David Brancaccio shares the latest on markets, money, jobs and innovation, providing the context you need to make the smartest decisions. And from London, host Anu Anand presents Marketplace Morning Report from BBC World Service to bring you up to speed as the global economy shifts. It's the world perspective you need, from two trusted sources.