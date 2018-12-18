Harshing the mellow at the US-Canada border

December 18, 2018

Following a seemingly endless stream of scandals at Facebook, the NAACP is asking people to logout of the social media platform Tuesday. And despite low unemployment, a new HUD report shows homelessness rose this year. Plus, customs agents at the U.S.-Canada border in Michigan, which has legalized recreational marijuana use, are closely scrutinizing travelers associated with the pot trade, causing some to give up on doing business in the U.S. altogether. Today's show is sponsored by Indeed, Selligent and the Alliance for Lifetime Income.