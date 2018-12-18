close

Marketplace Morning Report

with David Brancaccio

Harshing the mellow at the US-Canada border

December 18, 2018

Following a seemingly endless stream of scandals at Facebook, the NAACP is asking people to logout of the social media platform Tuesday. And despite low unemployment, a new HUD report shows homelessness rose this year. Plus, customs agents at the U.S.-Canada border in Michigan, which has legalized recreational marijuana use, are closely scrutinizing travelers associated with the pot trade, causing some to give up on doing business in the U.S. altogether. Today's show is sponsored by Indeed, Selligent  and the Alliance for Lifetime Income.

David Brancaccio
About the Show

News happens while you sleep. Marketplace Morning Report gives you a head start on the day. Throughout the morning, host David Brancaccio shares the latest on markets, money, jobs and innovation, providing the context you need to make the smartest decisions. And from London, host Anu Anand presents Marketplace Morning Report from BBC World Service to bring you up to speed as the global economy shifts. It's the world perspective you need, from two trusted sources.