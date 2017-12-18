12/18/2017: China's embrace of the global stage

(U.S. Edition) A power outage at Atlanta's Hartsfield-Jackson Airport this weekend led to the cancellation of more than a thousand flights, and not everything is back to normal yet. On today's show, we'll discuss some of the lingering effects. Afterwards, we'll chat with author Shaun Rein about his latest book, "The War for China's Wallet," which examines the diplomatic opportunities China will be able to take advantage of as President Trump looks more toward the United State's domestic issues. Then, we'll look at how tax planners and preparers are dealing with clients in the midst of the GOP's push to get their tax bill signed into law.