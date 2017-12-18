DownloadDownload

Marketplace Morning Report

with David Brancaccio

12/18/2017: China's embrace of the global stage

(U.S. Edition) A power outage at Atlanta's Hartsfield-Jackson Airport this weekend led to the cancellation of more than a thousand flights, and not everything is back to normal yet. On today's show, we'll discuss some of the lingering effects. Afterwards, we'll chat with author Shaun Rein about his latest book, "The War for China's Wallet," which examines the diplomatic opportunities China will be able to take advantage of as President Trump looks more toward the United State's domestic issues. Then, we'll look at how tax planners and preparers are dealing with clients in the midst of the GOP's push to get their tax bill signed into law.

Listen to the episode
Download

From this Episode

Browse the Show
David Brancaccio
Brancaccio david

About the Show

News happens while you sleep. Marketplace Morning Report gives you a head start on the day. Throughout the morning, host David Brancaccio shares the latest on markets, money, jobs and innovation, providing the context you need to make the smartest decisions. And from London, host Anu Anand presents Marketplace Morning Report from BBC World Service to bring you up to speed as the global economy shifts. It's the world perspective you need, from two trusted sources.