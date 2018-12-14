Economic slowdown? Not in this bustling retail market

While predictions of an economic slowdown are worrying some economists, American consumers are shopping away, according to strong retail numbers from November. With more protests planned in France this weekend, we look at how protests are impacting the country's economy. Plus, with more and more Americans living with Alzheimer’s, adult daycare programs are becoming a viable option for affordable care. Today's show is sponsored by Orvis, Selligent and Indeed.