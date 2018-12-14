close

Marketplace Morning Report

with David Brancaccio

Economic slowdown? Not in this bustling retail market

December 14, 2018

While predictions of an economic slowdown are worrying some economists, American consumers are shopping away, according to strong retail numbers from November. With more protests planned in France this weekend, we look at how protests are impacting the country's economy. Plus, with more and more Americans living with Alzheimer’s, adult daycare programs are becoming a viable option for affordable care. Today's show is sponsored by OrvisSelligent and Indeed

David Brancaccio
About the Show

News happens while you sleep. Marketplace Morning Report gives you a head start on the day. Throughout the morning, host David Brancaccio shares the latest on markets, money, jobs and innovation, providing the context you need to make the smartest decisions. And from London, host Anu Anand presents Marketplace Morning Report from BBC World Service to bring you up to speed as the global economy shifts. It's the world perspective you need, from two trusted sources.