There's wind in the sales of off-shore property

Off-shore property on the East Coast goes up for sale in an effort to spur the move towards wind energy, classically Europe's thing. In a rare bipartisan move, legislators promise criminal justice reform that could mean early release from prison into transitional programs for many. Plus, one 2018 trend you might have missed: health care mergers. Today's episode is sponsored by the University of Florida Warrington School of Business , Selligent and the Alliance for Lifetime Income .

David Brancaccio About the Show

News happens while you sleep. Marketplace Morning Report gives you a head start on the day. Throughout the morning, host David Brancaccio shares the latest on markets, money, jobs and innovation, providing the context you need to make the smartest decisions. And from London, host Anu Anand presents Marketplace Morning Report from BBC World Service to bring you up to speed as the global economy shifts. It's the world perspective you need, from two trusted sources.