There's wind in the sales of off-shore property
December 13, 2018
Off-shore property on the East Coast goes up for sale in an effort to spur the move towards wind energy, classically Europe's thing. In a rare bipartisan move, legislators promise criminal justice reform that could mean early release from prison into transitional programs for many. Plus, one 2018 trend you might have missed: health care mergers. Today's episode is sponsored by the University of Florida Warrington School of Business, Selligent and the Alliance for Lifetime Income.