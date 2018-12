The head of Google is in the Congressional hot seat today answering questions about how the company handles users' private information. The EPA is set to release a plan that will replace an Obama-era definition of what waterways are and are not federally protected. Plus, a new book explores the history of fabric beyond what we put on every morning.

The Trump administration is set to release a plan that would redefine which bodies of water are protected by the 1972 Clean Water Act.

David Brancaccio About the Show

News happens while you sleep. Marketplace Morning Report gives you a head start on the day. Throughout the morning, host David Brancaccio shares the latest on markets, money, jobs and innovation, providing the context you need to make the smartest decisions. And from London, host Anu Anand presents Marketplace Morning Report from BBC World Service to bring you up to speed as the global economy shifts. It's the world perspective you need, from two trusted sources.