Free tuition does not free college make

December 11, 2018

Main Street doesn't seem to know Wall Street is having a rough December. A state program in Tennessee is giving students free tuition to get into college, but with the remaining costs of books, rent and food, administrators are trying to figure how to keep them enrolled... and fed. Plus, Anu Anand breaks down the drama in India's economy following the resignation of the head of their reserve bank. Today's show is sponsored by the Alliance for Lifetime Income.