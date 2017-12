12/08/2017: An invention aimed at revolutionizing retirement savings

(U.S. Edition) The U.K. and the EU have entered phase one of a Brexit deal. Among some of the agreements they've reached: EU nationals retaining the right to live in the U.K. On today's show, we'll recap the discussions Britain has had with the bloc. Afterwards, we'll talk to Arun Muralidhar, co-founder of Mcube Investment Technologies, about his new take on government bonds that would pay you $5 per bond.