close

BECOME A MARKETPLACE INVESTOR TODAY FOR AS LITTLE AS $5 A MONTH AND YOUR GIFT WILL BE MATCHED DOLLAR FOR DOLLAR

DONATE NOW
DownloadDownload

Marketplace Morning Report

with David Brancaccio

Romaine substitutes leave lettuce lovers lacking

December 04, 2018

The Trump administration pulled the U.S. out of the Paris climate agreement last year, so why are there American representatives at the negotiations  in Poland this week? Climate change is forcing industries across the globe to reassess operations. Plus, why the recent E. coli outbreak in Romaine lettuce might make getting in your leafy greens more expensive. Today's show is sponsored by the Michigan Economic Development Corporation and Navy Federal Credit Union.

Listen to the episode
Download

From this Episode

Browse the Show
David Brancaccio
Brancaccio david

About the Show

News happens while you sleep. Marketplace Morning Report gives you a head start on the day. Throughout the morning, host David Brancaccio shares the latest on markets, money, jobs and innovation, providing the context you need to make the smartest decisions. And from London, host Anu Anand presents Marketplace Morning Report from BBC World Service to bring you up to speed as the global economy shifts. It's the world perspective you need, from two trusted sources.