The French government gives in to protesters demonstrating over a gas tax increase. What the inverted yield curve might be telling us about the future economy. Plus, how one mosquito-borne illness has become a physical and financial nightmare for families. Today's show is sponsored by the Michigan Economic Development Corporation , Navy Federal Credit Union and Indeed .

David Brancaccio About the Show

News happens while you sleep. Marketplace Morning Report gives you a head start on the day. Throughout the morning, host David Brancaccio shares the latest on markets, money, jobs and innovation, providing the context you need to make the smartest decisions. And from London, host Anu Anand presents Marketplace Morning Report from BBC World Service to bring you up to speed as the global economy shifts. It's the world perspective you need, from two trusted sources.