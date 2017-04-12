12/04/2017: Brexit’s big lunch in Brussels

(Global Edition) From the BBC World Service...A big lunch in Brussels: U.K. Prime Minister Theresa May meets with two key EU leaders to see if her country’s made enough progress to get Brexit to its next crucial step. Afterwards, we’ll take a look at an extradition hearing for India’s liquor and airline baron, Vijay Mallya, known for his gold watches, calendar girls and poolside parties. Then, a conversation about why there’s little economic incentive to give up conflict, which escalated over the weekend, in Yemen.