DownloadDownload

Marketplace Morning Report

with David Brancaccio

12/04/2017: Brexit’s big lunch in Brussels

(Global Edition) From the BBC World Service...A big lunch in Brussels: U.K. Prime Minister Theresa May meets with two key EU leaders to see if her country’s made enough progress to get Brexit to its next crucial step. Afterwards, we’ll take a look at an extradition hearing for India’s liquor and airline baron, Vijay Mallya, known for his gold watches, calendar girls and poolside parties. Then, a conversation about why there’s little economic incentive to give up conflict, which escalated over the weekend, in Yemen.

Listen to the episode
Download
Browse the Show
David Brancaccio
Brancaccio david

About the Show

News happens while you sleep. Marketplace Morning Report gives you a head start on the day. Throughout the morning, host David Brancaccio shares the latest on markets, money, jobs and innovation, providing the context you need to make the smartest decisions. And from London, host Anu Anand presents Marketplace Morning Report from BBC World Service to bring you up to speed as the global economy shifts. It's the world perspective you need, from two trusted sources.