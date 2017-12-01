12/01/2017: Applying for financial aid straight from your phone

(Markets Edition) Amid all this discussion about taxes, what does the Federal Reserve think? Christopher Low, chief economist at FTN Financial, joined us to discuss how they might react to a growth in GDP from the overhaul like Republicans are hoping. Afterwards, we'll discuss the Department of Education's plan to give the Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) a tech makeover by making a mobile app for it. Plus: We'll look at whether the ultra-discount retailer Big Lots has what it takes to keep up with other discounters like Walmart and Dollar General.