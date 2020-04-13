COVID-19Make Me Smart DailyEcon Extra CreditUnited States of Work

Tracking those $1,200 checks
Apr 13, 2020

Tracking those $1,200 checks

The IRS says it has started distributing emergency aid payments. Public health advocates call for limits or bans on the sale of tobacco products during COVID-19. Some are buying firearms for the first time right now.

Stories From this episode

COVID-19

Who's getting the $1,200 COVID-19 checks first?

by David Brancaccio , Kimberly Adams and Alex Schroeder
Apr 13, 2020
Those who filed taxes in the past two years and used direct deposit for their refunds will be the first to get the payments, the IRS says.
People who never gave the IRS their bank information may have to wait weeks, if not months, to get their payments.
William Thomas Cain/Getty Images
Music from the episode

Smoke & Mirrors TOKiMONSTA

The team

David Brancaccio Host
Nicole Childers Executive Producer
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Candace Manriquez Wrenn Director
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Rose Conlon Producer
Michael Lipkin Producer
Erika Soderstrom Fellow
