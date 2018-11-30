close

Marketplace Morning Report

with David Brancaccio

Hackers check out 500 million Marriott guests

November 30, 2018

One of the Federal Reserve's branches suggests inflation is lower than thought, calling into question the chair's recent public assessment. The New York Attorney General is looking into a massive data breach at Marriott's Starwood hotels. And what will happen to Mexico City's 13-billion dollar, partly constructed airport the incoming president promised to scrap on the campaign trail? Plus, why Amazon's HQ2 contest doesn't really benefit the overall economy. Today's episode is sponsored by the Alliance for Lifetime Income and Paypal.

David Brancaccio
About the Show

News happens while you sleep. Marketplace Morning Report gives you a head start on the day. Throughout the morning, host David Brancaccio shares the latest on markets, money, jobs and innovation, providing the context you need to make the smartest decisions. And from London, host Anu Anand presents Marketplace Morning Report from BBC World Service to bring you up to speed as the global economy shifts. It's the world perspective you need, from two trusted sources.