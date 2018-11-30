Hackers check out 500 million Marriott guests

November 30, 2018

One of the Federal Reserve's branches suggests inflation is lower than thought, calling into question the chair's recent public assessment. The New York Attorney General is looking into a massive data breach at Marriott's Starwood hotels. And what will happen to Mexico City's 13-billion dollar, partly constructed airport the incoming president promised to scrap on the campaign trail? Plus, why Amazon's HQ2 contest doesn't really benefit the overall economy. Today's episode is sponsored by the Alliance for Lifetime Income and Paypal.