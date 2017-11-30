11/30/2017: Revamping the way we evaluate schools

(Markets Edition) As part of the GOP's planned tax overhaul, some Republicans have been pushing for changes aimed at helping families, like an expansion of the Child Tax Credit. But low-income parents wouldn't see that big of a benefit, according to a new study from the left-leaning Tax Policy Center. On today's show, we'll look at why they may not get as much help as advertised. Afterwards, we'll chat with economist Diane Swonk about President Trump's new choice to join the Federal Reserve: Marvin Goodfriend, a Carnegie Mellon University economist. Plus: A look at how GreatSchools.org is trying to overhaul its ratings system by taking into account disparities between different racial and income groups.