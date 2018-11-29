Shifting the economy into neutral

November 29, 2018

Fed Chairman Jerome Powell's big speech Wednesday helped the markets rally, and he emphasized why it's desirable to keep interest rates neutral, but what does "neutral" mean, anyway. It's that time of the year again: when lawmakers decide on a budget and try to avoid a federal government shutdown. So, where is Congress' on their long-awaited budget fix? And with all the talk of Amazon moving into New York and Virginia, let's not forget Nashville is also part of the online behemoth's expansion into for-profit health care. Today's show is sponsored by the University of Florida Warrington School of Business and Paypal.