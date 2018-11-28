Using the knowledge of veteran PTSD treatment for civilians' mental health

The United States left the Paris Climate Agreement last year, but how are the countries still sticking to the deal faring? Global investors wait with bated breath as Fed Chair Jerome Powell prepares to deliver a highly anticipated speech Wednesday. Plus, how mental health professionals are using their experience treating military veterans with post-traumatic stress disorder to help civilians. Today's show is sponsored by Wasabi Hot Cloud Storage and Forex .

