11/28/2017: Softbank bids to buy Uber shares at a discount

(Global Edition) From the BBC World Service … Japan's Softbank is racing ahead in its bid to buy a stake in Uber, but in Europe, regulators are hauling the company over the coals for its massive data breach. Afterwards, the global economy is now growing at its fastest pace since 2010, according to a new report from the OECD, a group of the world's 35 largest economies. Then, British banks have just been put through their paces in a series of stress tests and it turns out they passed with flying colors.