The many economic truths belying GM's downsizing

The many factors that led to General Motors to announce it was cutting some 14,000 jobs and closing plants include tariffs. In the midst of a massive E. Coli outbreak, Romaine lettuce growers have been urged to label their products differently. And in the latest "Ask a Manager," Alison Green breaks down how to react when your boss has a not-so-great idea. Today's show is sponsored by Wasabi Hot Cloud Storage and the Alliance for Lifetime Income .

You may not like your supervisor's input, but it's important to stay calm and not get defensive.

David Brancaccio About the Show

News happens while you sleep. Marketplace Morning Report gives you a head start on the day. Throughout the morning, host David Brancaccio shares the latest on markets, money, jobs and innovation, providing the context you need to make the smartest decisions. And from London, host Anu Anand presents Marketplace Morning Report from BBC World Service to bring you up to speed as the global economy shifts. It's the world perspective you need, from two trusted sources.