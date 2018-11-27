The many economic truths belying GM's downsizing
November 27, 2018
The many factors that led to General Motors to announce it was cutting some 14,000 jobs and closing plants include tariffs. In the midst of a massive E. Coli outbreak, Romaine lettuce growers have been urged to label their products differently. And in the latest "Ask a Manager," Alison Green breaks down how to react when your boss has a not-so-great idea.