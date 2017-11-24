11/24/2017: Black Friday becomes Black November

DownloadDownload

(U.S. Edition) Black Friday sales are now here, but Sears decided to get a headstart by offering discounts on Nov. 1. We'll discuss why the company has been so aggressive with sales and how it might fare in the future. Afterwards, we'll take a look at one popular toy item that families may be clamoring to find this holiday season: the new Women of NASA Lego set. Shoppers won't just be competing with other parents, but collectors and resellers. Plus: We explore Los Angeles' push to create a city bank, and what it would take to get one set up.  

