DownloadDownload

Marketplace Morning Report

with David Brancaccio

11/24/2017: China's influence on Zimbabwe's new future

(Global Edition) From the BBC World Service ... In Zimbabwe, Emmerson Mnangagwa has been sworn in as the new president. It's hoped he'll usher in economic changes after 37 years of mismanagement of Robert Mugabe, but what role will China – the country's biggest financial backer – play? Afterwards, in Germany and Italy, workers at big Amazon warehouses are striking on Black Friday to protest pay and conditions.  Then, three weeks after Saudi elites were put in detention in the Ritz Carlton hotel in Riyadh, we have an exclusive look inside the "gilded prison."

Listen to the episode
Download
Browse the Show
David Brancaccio
Brancaccio david

About the Show

News happens while you sleep. Marketplace Morning Report gives you a head start on the day. Throughout the morning, host David Brancaccio shares the latest on markets, money, jobs and innovation, providing the context you need to make the smartest decisions. And from London, host Anu Anand presents Marketplace Morning Report from BBC World Service to bring you up to speed as the global economy shifts. It's the world perspective you need, from two trusted sources.