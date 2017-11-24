11/24/2017: China's influence on Zimbabwe's new future

(Global Edition) From the BBC World Service ... In Zimbabwe, Emmerson Mnangagwa has been sworn in as the new president. It's hoped he'll usher in economic changes after 37 years of mismanagement of Robert Mugabe, but what role will China – the country's biggest financial backer – play? Afterwards, in Germany and Italy, workers at big Amazon warehouses are striking on Black Friday to protest pay and conditions. Then, three weeks after Saudi elites were put in detention in the Ritz Carlton hotel in Riyadh, we have an exclusive look inside the "gilded prison."