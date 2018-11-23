DownloadDownload

Marketplace Morning Report

with David Brancaccio

Companies are assigning you a "lifetime value score"

November 23, 2018

Toy trucks for boys, lacy dolls for girls: these stereotypes are still hard for toymakers to shake, even with the growing trend in the toy industry toward gender-neutral toys. We'll look at how companies actually benefit from gendered marketing. Afterwards, we'll explain why the stock exchange can't be closed for more than three consecutive days, and then we'll discuss how companies assign customers "lifetime value scores," which tells them how valuable *you* are. Today's show is sponsored by Indeed and Forex

Listen to the episode
Download

From this Episode

Browse the Show
David Brancaccio
Brancaccio david

About the Show

News happens while you sleep. Marketplace Morning Report gives you a head start on the day. Throughout the morning, host David Brancaccio shares the latest on markets, money, jobs and innovation, providing the context you need to make the smartest decisions. And from London, host Anu Anand presents Marketplace Morning Report from BBC World Service to bring you up to speed as the global economy shifts. It's the world perspective you need, from two trusted sources.