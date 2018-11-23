A beer fight is brewing between Miller Coors and Blue Ribbon

Retailers are trying to make it easier for online shoppers to pick up their stuff at the store. But, of course, there's a catch. We'll explain why companies love it when you come inside to grab your purchase. Afterwards, we'll talk about BP's decision to produce oil out of a massive well off the Northwest coast of Scotland — one of the largest new oil developments in Britain in decades. Then to cap off our show, we'll look at the legal conflict between Pabst Blue Ribbon and Miller Coors. Coors had a 20-year contract to brew Blue Ribbon's beer, and with that contract running out, Miller has no plans to renew it. Today's show is sponsored by Indeed and Forex.