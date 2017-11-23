DownloadDownload

11/23/2017: Why so many older Americans are going hungry

(U.S. Edition) Millions of Americans over the age of 60 are skipping meals, shrinking their food portions, or just going without. And many others begin to face the same issue as they reach this age group. On today's show, we'll look at some of the possible reasons for this problem (including high rent costs) and some of the possible solutions. Plus: With Thanksgiving underway, we'll look at one of Americans' favorite foods: cranberries. We'll consume about 80 million pounds of the stuff this holiday. But there was one year when federal regulations almost kept them off our tables. Krissy Clark, who's been exploring regulations as part of Marketplace's documentary series "The Uncertain Hour," joins us to explain why.

