DownloadDownload

Marketplace Morning Report

with David Brancaccio

What it's like to be a turkey farmer on Thanksgiving

November 22, 2018

Hopefully you already have your turkey, if you're cooking one today. You might have noticed that bird is cheaper than its been in years, so what's that mean for the farmers? We'll talk with a turkey farmer about the holiday rush — or lack thereof. Then: Part of President Trump's recent aid package for farmers hit by tariffs will take extra product off their hands and send it to food banks. We'll look at how those charities are handling the influx of new food. Plus: A recent survey says a quarter of Americans have left a job over the commute. Today's show is brought to you by Indeed and Forex.com

Listen to the episode
Download
Browse the Show
David Brancaccio
Brancaccio david

About the Show

News happens while you sleep. Marketplace Morning Report gives you a head start on the day. Throughout the morning, host David Brancaccio shares the latest on markets, money, jobs and innovation, providing the context you need to make the smartest decisions. And from London, host Anu Anand presents Marketplace Morning Report from BBC World Service to bring you up to speed as the global economy shifts. It's the world perspective you need, from two trusted sources.