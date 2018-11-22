What it's like to be a turkey farmer on Thanksgiving

November 22, 2018

Hopefully you already have your turkey, if you're cooking one today. You might have noticed that bird is cheaper than its been in years, so what's that mean for the farmers? We'll talk with a turkey farmer about the holiday rush — or lack thereof. Then: Part of President Trump's recent aid package for farmers hit by tariffs will take extra product off their hands and send it to food banks. We'll look at how those charities are handling the influx of new food. Plus: A recent survey says a quarter of Americans have left a job over the commute.