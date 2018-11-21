DownloadDownload

Marketplace Morning Report

with David Brancaccio

This holiday traffic's one silver lining

November 21, 2018

As millions of Americans hit the road and sit in traffic to get their Thanksgiving grub on, there is one silver lining: (relatively) cheap gas prices. And will China's rampant theft of intellectual property get them kicked out of the World Trade Organization? Several large retailers crack down on gift card scamming. Plus, French car maker Peugeot is heading to the U.S., but in app form. Today's show is sponsored by Wasabi Hot Cloud Storage, the Alliance for Lifetime Income and Indeed.

Listen to the episode
Download
Browse the Show
David Brancaccio
Brancaccio david

About the Show

News happens while you sleep. Marketplace Morning Report gives you a head start on the day. Throughout the morning, host David Brancaccio shares the latest on markets, money, jobs and innovation, providing the context you need to make the smartest decisions. And from London, host Anu Anand presents Marketplace Morning Report from BBC World Service to bring you up to speed as the global economy shifts. It's the world perspective you need, from two trusted sources.