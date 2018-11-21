This holiday traffic's one silver lining

November 21, 2018

As millions of Americans hit the road and sit in traffic to get their Thanksgiving grub on, there is one silver lining: (relatively) cheap gas prices. And will China's rampant theft of intellectual property get them kicked out of the World Trade Organization? Several large retailers crack down on gift card scamming. Plus, French car maker Peugeot is heading to the U.S., but in app form. Today's show is sponsored by Wasabi Hot Cloud Storage, the Alliance for Lifetime Income and Indeed.