11/21/2017: The Hollywood movie star whose invention led to Wi-Fi and cellphones

(U.S. Edition) The Trump administration is now set to roll back network neutrality, which says all internet traffic has to be treated equally. We'll explain how all of this would work. Think of the web as a highway, and content providers like Netflix as the cars who now may have to pay extra for high-speed lanes. Next, we'll discuss the European Union's decision to choose new cities to host two European agencies that had been based in London. And finally, we'll chat with Alexandra Dean, director and producer of the new documentary "Bombshell." The film looks at Hollywood actress Hedy Lamarr, an avid inventor whose advances in technology helped lead to Wi-Fi and cellphones.