DownloadDownload

Marketplace Morning Report

with David Brancaccio

11/21/2017: The Hollywood movie star whose invention led to Wi-Fi and cellphones

(U.S. Edition) The Trump administration is now set to roll back network neutrality, which says all internet traffic has to be treated equally. We'll explain how all of this would work. Think of the web as a highway, and content providers like Netflix as the cars who now may have to pay extra for high-speed lanes. Next, we'll discuss the European Union's decision to choose new cities to host two European agencies that had been based in London. And finally, we'll chat with Alexandra Dean, director and producer of the new documentary "Bombshell." The film looks at Hollywood actress Hedy Lamarr, an avid inventor whose advances in technology helped lead to Wi-Fi and cellphones.

Listen to the episode
Download

From this Episode

Browse the Show
David Brancaccio
Brancaccio david

About the Show

News happens while you sleep. Marketplace Morning Report gives you a head start on the day. Throughout the morning, host David Brancaccio shares the latest on markets, money, jobs and innovation, providing the context you need to make the smartest decisions. And from London, host Anu Anand presents Marketplace Morning Report from BBC World Service to bring you up to speed as the global economy shifts. It's the world perspective you need, from two trusted sources.