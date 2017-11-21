11/21/2017: The Chinese tech firm now worth more than Facebook

(Global Edition) From the BBC World Service … Tencent — a huge Chinese tech firm that's barely known globally — has jumped in value to over half a trillion dollars to become one of the biggest companies in the world. Afterwards, global food prices could start to rise in 2018 because of uncertainty over climate and trade deals, according to a report out today by Rabobank. Then, in a global first, a London company called Bio-Bean is using coffee-waste powered London buses.