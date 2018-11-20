What is the legacy of the auto bailout?

November 20, 2018

The billions of dollars donated to charitable organizations highlight the disparity between those who can give and those who can give much, much more. Chinese President Xi Jinping forges a trade relationship with Rodrigo Duterte and other Filipino leaders, despite warnings from the U.S. And how is the American auto industry faring 10 years after the government stepped in to save it? It's part of Markeplace's Divided Decade series.