A weighty question: When is a kilogram not a kilogram?

November 16, 2018

(Markets edition) It's that time of year again — no, not the holidays. Soon, lawmakers will once more contemplate the country's debt ceiling and decide whether or not we have an ever-impending government shutdown. Hemp farmers hope the new farm bill will decriminalize the crop, which is now lumped in with marijuana under federal law. And Japan Airlines will start giving its pilots breathalyzer tests at international airports after one of their own was found to be nine times over the legal limit at Heathrow. Plus, scientists have found a more precise measurement for the kilogram that's not based on a hunk of metal under glass in France, but what does the change mean for everyone else?