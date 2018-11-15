DownloadDownload

Why the dollar store might not be selling dollar items for much longer

November 15, 2018

Two members of British PM Theresa May's cabinet have resigned following a tentative Brexit agreement with the European Union. What does the potential of leaving the E.U. without a deal mean for their respective economies? How brick and mortar stores are competing with giant online retailers. And why all those dollar stores might not be selling things for just a dollar for much longer. Today's show is sponsored by Forex  and the Michigan Economic Development Corporation.

From this Episode

