11/15/17: What could regime change mean for Zimbabwe's economy?

(Global Edition) From the BBC World Service … Ninety-three-year-old Robert Mugabe has ruled Zimbabwe for 37 years, but now South Africa's president has confirmed he is under house arrest. We chart the country's economic decline under Mugabe, and ask what his removal from power could mean for the country's future. Afterwards, figures out today from the U.N. show opium poppy cultivation in Afghanistan is up 40 percent. We hear from Afghanistan about the thousands of young children addicted to the drug.

News happens while you sleep. Marketplace Morning Report gives you a head start on the day. Throughout the morning, host David Brancaccio shares the latest on markets, money, jobs and innovation, providing the context you need to make the smartest decisions. And from London, host Anu Anand presents Marketplace Morning Report from BBC World Service to bring you up to speed as the global economy shifts. It's the world perspective you need, from two trusted sources.