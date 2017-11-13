DownloadDownload

Marketplace Morning Report

with David Brancaccio

11/13/2017: Bill Gates wants to help find a cure for Alzheimer's

(U.S. Edition) Carbon emissions are up 2 percent this year, heading to a record high, according to a report from the Global Carbon Project. We'll look at some of the reasons for this increase, and where the U.S. stands on climate change. Afterwards, we'll chat with Bill Gates about his efforts to help find a cure for Alzheimer's disease. The Microsoft founder and philanthropist is investing $50 million in the Dementia Discovery Fund.

Listen to the episode
Download

From this Episode

Browse the Show
David Brancaccio
Brancaccio david

About the Show

News happens while you sleep. Marketplace Morning Report gives you a head start on the day. Throughout the morning, host David Brancaccio shares the latest on markets, money, jobs and innovation, providing the context you need to make the smartest decisions. And from London, host Anu Anand presents Marketplace Morning Report from BBC World Service to bring you up to speed as the global economy shifts. It's the world perspective you need, from two trusted sources.