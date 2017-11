11/13/2017: Uber unlocks a massive investment

(Global Edition) From the BBC World Service ... Uber is one step closer to an investment of as much as $10 billion. Then, new data unveiled today says world carbon emissions haven't peaked as hoped. We get the latest from UN climate talks in Bonn and find out how a U.S. delegation on "clean coal" is causing a stir at the event. Afterwards, we hear the Australian debate around immigration and the economy.